RCMP Investigating Collision Between Boat and Indigenous Canoe on Cultus Lake – Langley Man Charged

Cultua Lake – Around 10:15AM last Wednesday July 29, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a motor boat collided with an Indigenous racing canoe on Cultus Lake near Main Beach.

Front line officers located the lone occupant of the canoe on shore however; police did not locate the motor boat.

The person operating the canoe was transported to hospital, treated for injuries and later released, says Constable Lucian Mares of the Chilliwack RCMP.

As the RCMP investigation developed, police identified the alleged operator of the motor boat.

RCMP charged a 67-year-old man from Langley with Canada Shipping Act (CSA) Small Vessel Regulation operating a vessel without due care or consideration for other persons.

Water ways are busy with visitors from around our region sharing the outdoors in a variety of means, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Safety remains our priority and we encourage everyone to be respectful and aware of others sharing the area.

For tips on boating and water safety, visit us by clicking onto bcrcmp or Transport Canada.

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP