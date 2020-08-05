Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford’s Business Visitation Program is a part of the business retention strategy. It has been created to enable the Economic Development team to better understand the goals of your business. This program will allow them to refer customers to suppliers, provide businesses with opportunities for growth, and act as an avenue to develop business relations with local key contacts.

Your success is important. Through the Business Visitation Program you will be able to learn about your organization, explore your issues and target areas where they may be able to help. The program will provide business owners with a single point of contact within the City government. Thus streamlining your future inquiries and requests.

If you are interested in being a part of the City of Abbotsford’s Business Visitation Program or want to learn more about the program, please contact the Economic Development team.

econdev@abbotsford.ca or 604-864-5586