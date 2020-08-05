Bandits Beat Guelph – Off To Semi Final Saturday TOPICS:Fraser Valley Bandits Posted By: Don Lehn August 5, 2020 St. Catharines, Ontario – Quarterfinal madness inb the CEBL Tourney in St. Catharines, as the Fraser Valley Bandits Beat Guelph 84-70 and are off to Semi Final Saturday. More to come. And to all, a goodnight. See you Saturday in the semifinals. 🙌#YearOfTheBandit x #OurGame pic.twitter.com/40oQfADr7j— Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) August 5, 2020
