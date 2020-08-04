August 4 Statement on B.C.’s COVID-19 Response – Mission Hospital/Maple Ridge Care Facility

Mission/Maple Ridge/Victoria – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today, we are providing case updates for four 24-hour reporting periods.

“In the first reporting period from July 31 to Aug. 1, we had 43 new cases. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, we had 29 new cases. From Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, we had 46 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we had 28 new cases.

“This represents 146 new cases, including four epi-linked cases since we reported on Friday, for a total of 3,787 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 319 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,273 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Currently, eight individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,119 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,989 in the Fraser Health region, 146 in the Island Health region, 377 in the Interior Health region, 91 in the Northern Health region and 65 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“Gratefully, we report that there have been no new deaths. We continue to offer our condolences to the families and friends of the 195 people who have passed away from COVID-19 and to everyone who has lost loved ones during this pandemic.

“There has been one new health-care facility outbreak in the Fraser Health region at Maple Ridge Seniors Village long-term care facility. The outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital has been declared over. In total, three long-term care or assisted-living facilities have active outbreaks.

“There are no new community outbreaks. However, there continues to be community exposure events throughout the province and on flights into and out of British Columbia.

“The source of transmission in B.C. is varied. Many continue to be related to private gatherings or small parties from travel within B.C. and Canada, as well as from exposure in workplaces. In all of these cases, the common factors are close contact, crowds and mixing for an extended period of time, both indoors and outside.

“It is always a concern when COVID-19 spreads unchecked and the source of the transmission is unknown. Coming together for summer weekend activities is when many people can be inadvertently exposed to the virus.

“The immediate days following a long weekend are when people can also unknowingly spread the virus to others. That is why the next two weeks will be important for all us.

“Coming out of the B.C. Day long weekend, we all need to pay attention to how we are feeling and contact 811 should any symptoms develop.

“We also all need to pay attention to where the exposure events have been so if need be, we can immediately limit our time with others and take precautions to protect our families, friends and colleagues.

“The alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s website and health authority websites. They provide details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions you need to take – whether you need to immediately self-isolate or simply monitor for symptoms.

“When there has been an exposure related to a workplace, many businesses are also notifying their customers and temporarily closing for additional cleaning. We encourage businesses to keep doing this.

“When public health teams or businesses issue an alert, it shows us that our monitoring and response is working because we have identified the source of transmission and who may have been exposed.

“COVID-19 is going to be in our community for some time to come. And while it remains in B.C., we need to keep it low and slow.

“When we spend time with friends, visit another community on our summer holidays or take a flight to see our family, the actions we take make a difference to our COVID-19 curve.

“We all know what we need to do to keep each other safe and healthy. Our good times guide is a helpful playbook for how to continue to have fun safely this summer.

“Let’s make sure each day this summer we all play safe and stay safe, and continue to take the necessary precautions to protect our province from COVID-19.”

The statement from Fraser Health:

A staff member at Maple Ridge Seniors Village has tested positive for COVID-19. A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway.

Maple Ridge Seniors Village is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts. The facility provides long term care, assisted living, and independent living – all in completely separate areas. The outbreak is limited to the long term care unit. There is no crossover among staff in different areas of the building.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.