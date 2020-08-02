Kent 125 Podcast – Don Hardy of Pioneer Motors (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn August 2, 2020

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Memories Minute with Don Hardy of Pioneer Motors on his family history in the District of Kent. In this excerpt from the much longer Celebration 125 podcast, also on YouTube, Don Hardy focuses on his roots.

