FV Bandits Move To Playoffs After Huge Win Over Niagara

Posted By: Don Lehn August 2, 2020

St. Catharines, Ontario – The Fraser Valley Bandits are 3-2 after the first round of the CEBL tournament in Southern Ontario. They beat the Niagara River Lions 70-57 to move into the playoff round.

More to come.

https://twitter.com/FV_Bandits/status/1290045922303332352
https://twitter.com/FV_Bandits/status/1290060546125905920
https://twitter.com/CEBLeague/status/1290056574887530496
