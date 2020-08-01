Long Weekend Just Starts and Search and Rescue Hits Records

TOPICS:
Chilliwack SAR

Posted By: Don Lehn August 1, 2020

Fraser Valley – With the great long weekend weather comes the concern that Chillliwack Search and Rescue would be busy. Add to that, COVID protocol.

No surprise… From Twitter

CSAR experienced one its busiest days on record yesterday (Friday), with 6 tasks in just 10 hours. This has already been one of our most active years to date with 58 tasks as of July 29. We normally receive 70-80 calls annually, so 2020 looks to be an exceptional year.

Be safe when out in the wilderness.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Long Weekend Just Starts and Search and Rescue Hits Records"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.