Long Weekend Just Starts and Search and Rescue Hits Records

Fraser Valley – With the great long weekend weather comes the concern that Chillliwack Search and Rescue would be busy. Add to that, COVID protocol.

No surprise… From Twitter

CSAR experienced one its busiest days on record yesterday (Friday), with 6 tasks in just 10 hours. This has already been one of our most active years to date with 58 tasks as of July 29. We normally receive 70-80 calls annually, so 2020 looks to be an exceptional year.

Be safe when out in the wilderness.