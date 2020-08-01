District of Mission Parking Enforcement Near Stave Lake

Mission – With the hot weather here, The District of Mission is faced with parking problems, similar to Cultus Lake. The District made a few parking changes near the popular BC Hydro Stave Falls Dam area to ensure safety for pedestrians, recreation users and the greater community.

Florence Lake Forest Service Road

Mission RCMP, along with our Bylaws Department, will be conducting parking enforcement along the FSR starting July 25, and continuing for the rest of the summer season.

Please respect No Parking signs posted along the FSR, and do not stage your vehicle at the start of the FSR while waiting to get into the Hayward Rec Site. Violations are subject to tickets and/or towing.

Dewdney Trunk Road

We’ll be installing No Stopping signs at Dewdney Trunk Road from Burma Road to approximately Hottiesfoods Emporio on Tuesday, July 28. Be mindful of crews at work.

Please respect these new signs and do not stop or park along signed area, as violations are subject to tickets and/or towing.

Plan Before You Go

According to BC Hydro’s website, due to the popularity of the Hayward Lake site, the parking lot often reaches capacity early in the morning and the gate is then closed to vehicles. Find out more at BCHydro.com.

Stay Safe

If you are planning a daytrip to the Stave Lake area, please remember to:

Keep your bubble small

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

Keep 2 metres apart from others

Wash your hands often