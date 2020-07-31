How Is TWU Preparing For Fall Classes

Posted By: Don Lehn July 31, 2020

Langley – We have heard about the K-12 preparations, or lack thereof, for the fall re: COVID-19.

What about post-secondary?

In a media statement from Winnie Lui, PR Director for Trinity Western University, she outlined what protocols are in place at TWU:

Our university’s student residents will be grouped into a household bubble for purposes of contact tracing.

We are building two new outdoor pavilions, for socially distanced outdoor learning.

Trinity Western University has prepared our Langley campus by:

 Facilities:

  • Ordering large supplies of PPE for staff and students (sold at-cost from the bookstore; free for staff who require it as part of their role)
  • Installing signs, plexiglass, hand-sanitizing stations
  • Daily deep cleaning and regular sanitizing high touch surfaces
  • Cleaning classrooms in between use
  • Social distancing in classrooms and common areas

Housing on campus

•                    Housing capacity has been reduced to 50% for Fall 2020, to protect health and safety of residents.

•                    Every dorm room is single occupancy.

•                    Dorm buildings will undergo daily deep cleaning by custodians and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly.

•                    Every dorm building is accessible by key card access only.

•                    Students will be grouped into a household bubble for purposes of contact tracing.

Link to the full facilities plans:

