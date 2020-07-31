How Is TWU Preparing For Fall Classes

Langley – We have heard about the K-12 preparations, or lack thereof, for the fall re: COVID-19.
What about post-secondary?
In a media statement from Winnie Lui, PR Director for Trinity Western University, she outlined what protocols are in place at TWU:
Our university’s student residents will be grouped into a household bubble for purposes of contact tracing.
We are building two new outdoor pavilions, for socially distanced outdoor learning.
Trinity Western University has prepared our Langley campus by:
Facilities:
- Ordering large supplies of PPE for staff and students (sold at-cost from the bookstore; free for staff who require it as part of their role)
- Installing signs, plexiglass, hand-sanitizing stations
- Daily deep cleaning and regular sanitizing high touch surfaces
- Cleaning classrooms in between use
- Social distancing in classrooms and common areas
Housing on campus
• Housing capacity has been reduced to 50% for Fall 2020, to protect health and safety of residents.
• Every dorm room is single occupancy.
• Dorm buildings will undergo daily deep cleaning by custodians and high-touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly.
• Every dorm building is accessible by key card access only.
• Students will be grouped into a household bubble for purposes of contact tracing.
