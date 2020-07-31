Guidelines for Reducing the Risk of COVID-19 at Post-Secondary Institutions This Fall

Victoria – It comes on the heels after a frank statement by the BC Teachers Federation, saying that they are ill-prepared for the re-boot for K-12 in September.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, released the following statement regarding the guidelines for reducing the risk of COVID-19 at post-secondary institutions in B.C.:

“I am pleased that the Go Forward Guidelines have been released. They will provide greater certainty to students, faculty and staff at our post-secondary institutions as they prepare for the fall 2020 semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The guidelines were developed by the post-secondary sector, with representatives from Indigenous educational groups, key student associations and major post-secondary labour organizations.

“They provide a minimum standard for both public and private institutions as they develop their own COVID-19 safety plans. They will include detailed policies, guidelines and procedures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in their campus communities.

“They also include general guidance on everything from physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene practices, in-person and online course protocols, mental-health supports, student housing, campus pubs, child care and research.

“The public expects that our institutions are places of innovation, and our government expects that each of B.C.’s 25 post-secondary institutions follow the amended health order on mass gatherings by the provincial health officer. The clarification allows for more in-person course delivery to ensure that everyone in B.C. has access to educational opportunities as close to home as possible.

“My ministry will work with the sector to achieve the earliest possible restoration of full service on our campuses to support economic recovery while following recommendations from the provincial health officer.”

FYI:

The Go Forward Guidelines have been reviewed by the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC and are available here:

PDF: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/education/post-secondary-education/institution-resources-administration/aest_postsecgoforwardguidelines.pdf

Webpage: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/post-secondary-education/institution-resources-administration/studying-during-covid-19