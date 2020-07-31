Day 6 of CEBL Summer Series: BlackJacks Ink First Win in Team History with Nailbiting Defeat of the FV Bandits (VIDEO)

St.Catharines, Ontario – It wasn’t the start that the Fraser Valley Bandits wanted. After winning their first two contests, the Bandits entered Thursday night’s action riding the confidence of a two-game winning streak to open the CEBL Summer Series. The Ottawa BlackJacks came in eager to prove the doubters wrong after dropping their first two games of the series. In the end, the gritty Bandits overcame a 14-0 deficit to start the game and clawed back only to fall just short, 78-76, in a thrilling Elam Ending finish.

The Bandits are 2-1. The tournament ends August 6.