RCMP Canada Wide Warrant For Dyllan Petrin – May Have Passed Through Fraser Valley

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP is requesting public assistance to locate 19-year-old Dyllan Petrin.

On June 2, 2020, a British Columbia-wide warrant was issued for Dyllan Petrin’s arrest on charges breaching his court ordered conditions. That warrant has now been extended Canada-wide. (See previous release, June 2, 2020)

In July 2019, Dyllan Petrin was arrested and charged in relation to a kidnapping and assault which occurred in Surrey. He was held in custody until February 2020, when he was released on strict court ordered conditions including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet. On May 28, 2020, Dyllan Petrin removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large.

Dyllan Petrin has ties to the Metro-Vancouver, and the Okanagan areas of British Columbia ( therefore passing through the Fraser Valley). He is also known to have connections in Alberta and investigators believe he may currently be in the Calgary area.

Dyllan Petrin is described as Caucasian, 5’5 tall, 126 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Dyllan Petrin also has a prominent tattoo on the left side of his neck (Please see photo attached).

RCMP/Dyllan Petrin

RCMP/Dyllan Petrin

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.