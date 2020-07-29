District of Mission – Spring Cleanup 2020 Postponed to September 21 – October 2

Posted By: Don Lehn July 29, 2020

District of Mission – Save the Date, The District of Mission’s Spring Cleanup 2020 has been postponed to fall due to Covid-19. The new dates will take place September 21 – October 2. Additional safety precautions will be advertised closer to the event. #MissionBC #FallCleanup https://mission.ca/event/reschedu

