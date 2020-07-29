Chilliwack Cultural Centre Re-Opening Arts Classes

Chilliwack – Creativity continues at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

On May 25 The Centre received authorization to begin Phase two re-opening of the Cultural Centre.

On June 24 the Province of British Columbia announced the province would move into Phase three of the BC Restart Plan.

Under Phase three, the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society will move to a re-opening of the HUB International Theatre for select performances under strictly enhanced protocols. Please click on this link for the complete Re-opening Plan.

In the meantime, some art classes will be offered for adults in the evenings. These classes will be held in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre with strict Social Distancing protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone. The Centre’s front doors will open 10 minutes before the classes scheduled start time. Participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times (we will lend you a non-medical cloth mask if you do not have your own).

As we move forward, we will continue to add more classes when possible, so please check our website for the most current ones available. www.chilliwackculturalcentre/classes.ca

Below are the classes we have available right now. Each class will have a 15 student per class maximum with Social Distancing protocols in place and be held in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre.

· Creating with Cross Stitch: August 5 to 19, Wednesdays (3 Sessions) 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

· World of Colour:August 6 to 27, Thursdays (4 Sessions) 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

· World of Colour:August 19, Wednesday (Workshop) 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

· Watercolour Beginnings:September 2 to 23, Wednesdays (4 sessions) 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

· Introduction to Acrylics:September 10 – October 1, Thursdays (4 sessions) 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

· Beginning Photography:September 8 – 29, Tuesdays (4 Sessions) 6:15 to 8:15 pm.

· Create a Junk Journal: September 14, Monday (workshop) 5:30 to 8:30 pm

· Painting with Pat:September 21, Monday (Workshop) 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Also open now is our Clay Open Studio which in the current situation will no longer be available on a drop-in basis. Participants will be limited to six at a time (including the volunteer), and they will have to register in advance with the Centre Box Office to ensure that the number of attendees is limited to those that can affect strict social distancing. Open Studio hours are 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Below are the new rules allowing access to the building and following the public health orders:

· Participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times (we will lend you a non-medical cloth mask if you do not have your own).

· All participants will be required to observe strict social distancing protocols ensuring that people stay a minimum of two meters (six feet) apart. Areas have been marked off in Rotary Hall to guide you.

· Tools may not be shared by participants.

· Participants will be limited to 15 at a time (plus the instructor and a staff member).

We know things are challenging right now, and we will continue to follow health guidelines while doing our best to provide art to the community in a safe and inspiring way.

We look forward to welcoming you back!

The Centre Box Office:

The Centre Box Office and the building is now open with reduced hours. The new hours are Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. Call 604-391-SHOW(7469) if you have any questions or to register for any of the classes.

Click here for The Centre’s COVID-19 Statement