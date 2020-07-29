Bandits Now 2-0 In CEBL Tourney

St Catharines, Ontario – – If one thing is for certain, it’s that the Saskatchewan Rattlers and Fraser Valley Bandits are two of the most physically taxing teams in the CEBL.

For a full four quarters each team laid it all out on the line, and the result was the most exciting.



Elam Ending finish to a CEBL game thus far at the Summer Series. Each team took its turn with the lead, and traded jabs throughout the entirety of the game. Saskatchewan dealt the opening blow and lead 49-38 at the half thanks to an intense defensive effort that left the Bandits searching for answers early.

Rashawn Browne continued to show a caliber of play and maturation well beyond his years.

Browne took over for the Rattlers in the second quarter and scored eight of his first 10 first-half points in the frame, including a picturesque fadeaway jumper over Junior Cadougan. But despite his strong contribution, Browne insisted that credit for the loss rest on his shoulders.

“I was garbage tonight,” Browne said. “My job isn’t to go out there and score 30 points. It’s to take care take care of the basketball, not turn it over and make sure everybody’s in the right spot – so as far as I’m concerned that loss is on me.”

Browne ended the game with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists and is an early favourite for U SPORTS Player of the Year. Browne graduated from the University of Manitoba this spring.



The Bandits outscored the Rattlers 49-28 in the second half, thanks largely to another monster performance from Cameron Forte, who followed up his previous 28-point, 10 rebound outing, with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.



Fraser Valley’s next tilt is against Ottawa on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Saskatchewan will look to get back in the win column Friday when they take on Guelph at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m.MT).

All CEBL Summer Series games are available to watch on Twitch, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Gem App.