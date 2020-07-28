Fraser Valley Child Development Centre – Helping Kids Shine Charity Raffle – August 25 via Facebook Live

Fraser Valley – Helping kids through social media.

Helping Kids Shine Charity Raffle will be held on August 25 via Facebook live. All proceeds benefit the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre’s Family Emergency Fund that provides support in four ways: on loan equipment, emergency funds for appointments, translation services and community outreach. A direct impact to children and families in the and Fraser Valley.

Three Prizes to be won! $20 per ticket and only 1,000 tickets available.