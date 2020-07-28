BC Transit Expanding Bus Service with Yale First Nation

Hope/Yale First Nation – Beginning August 4, BC Transit customers will have an additional bus stop for route 22 Hope, enhancing service for the Yale First Nation community and all others using public transit to move throughout the Hope Regional Transit System.

The new bus shelter and pullout for the route 22 Hope bus for eastbound traffic will be located along the newly constructed frontage road built by Yale First Nation off Highway 7. A westbound stop will be located directly across the frontage road. The bus will travel through this location in each direction four times daily, Monday through Saturday.

Yale First Nation has completed a transit services agreement with the Fraser Valley Regional District.

“Having this option will provide opportunity for our community members to travel safely between communities and tend to personal needs – be it shopping for groceries, getting to work in town or visiting with loved ones elsewhere. It will also allow those that live away from home to reunite with their family here, to attend community functions having the comfort and safety knowing that they will always have a safe ride back home and will never be stranded again.”

Steven Patterson, Manager of Lands, Natural Resources and Economic Development, Yale First Nation

“It’s great to see Yale First Nation, the Fraser Valley Regional District and BC Transit working together to deliver more convenient access to public transit. Through this new connection to the regional transit system, members of the Yale First Nation will have greater ability to travel and easier access to regional services.”

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“Adding new stops is key to achieving our goal of delivering transportation services our customers can rely on. I’m pleased to work in partnership to increase service to the Yale First Nation community.”

Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s President and CEO

“The FVRD is always looking at how we can work alongside First Nations government to improve the regional system as a whole. Adding a bus stop for Yale First Nation will not only provide that community with greater mobility. It represents another way for us to ensure healthy, sustainable, and connected communities with greater access to opportunities for everyone.”

Jason Lum, Chair, Fraser Valley Regional District

“The District of Hope welcomes Yale Fist Nation to our regional transport system. Our goal is to connect our regional and First Nations communities together.”

Peter Robb, Mayor, District of Hope

For more information, fares and schedules, please visit bctransit.com.