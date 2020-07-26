Lifetime Channel Filming “A Christmas in Nashville”In Maple Ridge – Monday Night/Tuesday Morning – July 27 & 28 – NOTE Parking Restrictions

Maple Ridge – Lifetime Channel will be filming “A Christmas in Nashville”In Maple Ridge – Monday Night/Tuesday Morning July 27 & 28.

Essential vehicles will be on private property in and around McIntosh Lane. Support vehicles will be parked in a nearby private lot and personal crew vehicles will park in the ACT underground parkade.

Nanny Films Inc. will be filming scenes for the TV movie “A Christmas in Nashville” on the night of July 27, 2020.

At all times, production cast and crew will be working in accordance with current BC COVID-19 guidelines, PHO & WorkSafe BC regulations and Creative BC’s “Code of Conduct”.

Scenes will take place on the sidewalks of 224 Street between McIntosh Lane and McIntosh Avenue and in Memorial Peace Park.

While we are in your neighbourhood you can talk to Assistant Location Manager Nigel Williams at 778-233-3937 or call me at 778-989-1592. Information regarding filming in the City of Maple Ridge is available through the City of Maple Ridge website. General information about filming in British Columbia is available through Creative BC at 604-736-7997.