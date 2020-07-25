US Porn Site Wants To Help BC Centre for Disease Control “Carry the Message”

Victoria/Cyprus/Texas – You could see this coming. At the start of the week, the BC Centre for Disease Control, released a number of ways to practice safe sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That included:

Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact.Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.Using condoms, lubricant, and dental dams may help to further reduce the risk by minimizing contact with saliva, semen and feces during sex.

Needless to say, the “glory holes” note was picked up on social media and many a tittering took place.

Enter YouPorn.

YouPorn is a free pornographic video sharing website and one of the 100 most accessed websites in the world, launching in August 2006. It is listed as a Texas company although hosting is done through Cyprus.

They want to help with the pandemic and.. well.. assist you.

FVN obtained a letter send out by Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn:

They are Serious!

We won’t ask what the response was ….