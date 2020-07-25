Possible Drowning at Cultus Lake

Posted By: Don Lehn July 25, 2020

Cultus Lake – On the heels of fencing put up for social distancing on the Main Beach dock and the traffic congestion, combined with the heat, comes what may be a tragedy.

There are social media reports of a boating accident that may have triggered a possible downing.

This happened after 3 Saturday afternoon.

The accident is near Entrance Bay, and many Facebook posts noted they saw multiple ambulances rushing toward the lake.

This is also on the heels of National Drowning Prevention Week July 19 – 25.

More to come.

