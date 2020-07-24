chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 17, “Computer Bacteria”w/ Paula DeWit, Rachel Caroline Plaza and Caleb Dankworth (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 17, “Computer Bacteria”w/ Paula DeWit, Rachel Caroline Plaza and Caleb Dankworth.

The Penultimate Episode! (2nd to last, sure, probably could have been a ‘Wack Word) Paula DeWit, frequent musical guest on Chilliwack Tonight! joins Berris as emergency guest host (after last week’s debacle) at the precise moment that a ‘computer bacteria’ is discovered in the chillTV computer system’s wreaking havoc throughout the show, that John Wayne races to thwart!

Rachel Caroline Plaza and the Caleb Dankworth’s are the main beneficiaries of this calamity…as seems to be someone that looks suspiciously similiar to Geoff Edwards!

MANCY Detective Agency returns to relay their progress on the case of the #PromontoryPrangler, and we have some fun with ‘Wack Word, a completely psychotic “Chilliwack Twilight”, & CT’s Opposite News!

Maybe salvation can be found in the music of TED KIM this week, as he previews his new live video for his single, after a great interview.

Join in the fun in this week’s, Chilliwack Tonight!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™