chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 9 – “Marika & Zoey Siewert”(VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 9 – “Marika & Zoey Siewert”

A SUPER FUN Chill N Chat this week!

Trish & Jenny meet the amazing Marika Siewert and her remarkable daughter, Zoey!

These are two very accomplished women in the entertainment industry…

FOR INSTANCE, Marika’s accomplishments include:

3 top 10 singles on Canadian top 40/CHR charts, 3 Top 10 singles on Canadian Christian radio Top 30 charts, Number 1 singles that have charted globally, and published songs featured around the world!

Zoey, who is only 12 years old, can list to her credits:

Lead roles in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s new animation series Hello Ninja, Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter on Lifetime,

AND…nominations for Canadian Screen Awards, Leo awards, and Canadian Gospel music awards.

WOW!

We also get an all new Wine & What?!, and of course a new treasure to find in Treasure Trails!

Strap in your seat belts!

