RCMP Preach Water Safety – Close Call on the Vedder River

Fraser Valley – Another incident July 20, 2020 on the Vedder River is a reminder for folks enjoying the region’s waterways and backcountry to be prepared before setting out.

On that afternoon, the friend of a person stranded on a boulder after venturing into the Vedder River called the Chilliwack RCMP. Front line officers quickly initiated a search locating the person on the side of the river bank near Chilliwack Liumchen Forest Road.

Weather and water conditions constantly alter the recreational environment, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Preparation, common sense, and staying within limits are recommended means to have a safe and enjoyable water experience.

Water safety tips:

Always wear a personal flotation device.

Do not put your feet in fast moving water deeper than the length of your arm.

Be wary of the dangers of cold-water immersion.

Alcohol and waterways do not mix.

For more tips on water safety, visit us by clicking onto bcrcmp or our Search and Rescue (SAR) partners in Chilliwack, Kent Harrison, and Hope.

