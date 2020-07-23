RCMP Arrested Two Alleged Dial-A-Dope Operators

Chilliwac k – RCMP arrested two people and seized illegal drugs during the police investigation of an alleged drug trafficking operation.

Evidence gathered during an investigation initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) following a front counter complaint to police connected individuals to an alleged dial-a-dope operation. As officers pursued their investigation police linked suspects with an address in the 9600-block of Coote Street.

On July 17, 2020 CRU officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of the address. Police later released one person who was arrested initially.

Officers seized drugs believed to be a bulk quantity of cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs, eleven firearms, and two vehicles during the execution of the search warrant.

RCMP next arrested a second suspect and seized a vehicle during a traffic stop outside of an apartment on Yale Road. Police later released the suspect.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Services of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

RCMP

A citizen reporting an unusual circumstance to the RCMP is the starting point to the investigation, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. We are committed to preventing illegal drugs from reaching the streets of our community. Closing a dial-a-dope operation is a step in our commitment.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP.