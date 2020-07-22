The Passing of APD Constable Allan Young Following Fatal Assault In Nelson

Abbotsford/Nelson – From Sgt Judy Bird, Abbotsford Police Media Relations Officer:

The passing of Constable Allan Young

It is with great sadness that the Abbotsford Police Department announces the death of our officer, friend and colleague, Constable Allan Young.

Constable Young passed away peacefully last night surrounded by those who love him.

Constable Young was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland. At the age of 16, he entered the British Royal Navy as a Marine Engineering Mechanic, where he served until 1987.

Allan immigrated to Canada in 1997 and joined the Toronto Police Service in 2000.

On March 2, 2004, Allan proudly joined the Abbotsford Police Department. During his career in Abbotsford, he spent time in Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Unit.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother officer. His smile, personality and character cannot be replaced and will forever echo in our hallways.

We extend a heart-felt thank you to our community for the support that we and Allan’s family have received.

Update from Nelson Police – Charges pending:

A 55 year-old Abbotsford man has succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon on July 16, 2020.

Nelson Police and Emergency Services responded to a disturbance call on July 16 at 1145 pm, where they found a seriously injured male. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

A 26 year old male was identified and apprehended on scene. The male is now facing charges of aggravated assault. The two parties did not know each other. This investigation is ongoing and will continue to develop in the coming days and weeks.

We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at, 250-354-3919.

Initial Media Release – July 18, 2020

Nelson Police Department file 20-3531 / Assault

On July 16, 2020 Nelson Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Baker Street Nelson, BC.

Nelson Police and Emergency Services arrived in the area and located a seriously injured male who was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages. However, it appears that one male was causing a disturbance in the roadway when the victim approached him and a physical altercation ensued. The victim, a 55 year old man from Abbotsford, has sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Nelson Police Department General Investigation Section, in consultation with RCMP Major Crimes Unit, are continuing the investigation into this matter.

The Nelson Police Department would like to pass on a sincere thank you to all the first responders, medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist the injured male and who have assisted Nelson Police Department in the investigation.

The Nelson Police Department is appealing to anyone with information about this incident to call us at 250-354-3919.