RCMP Searching For Missing Couple – Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas – May Be In Vancouver

TOPICS:
RCMP/Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas

Posted By: Don Lehn July 22, 2020

Mission/Vancouver – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing Mission residents.

Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas were last seen near 16th Avenue and Laurel Street in Vancouver, BC. The police believe they are travelling together in a 2003, 2 door, grey Honda Civic.

Cody Vieira is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 30 years old
  • 5 ft 9 in (175cm)
  • 146lbs (66kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

Sahara Thomas is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 26 years old
  • 5ft 4in (163cm)
  • 135lbs (61kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Grey Eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Vieira or Sahara Thomas is urged to contact their local police, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching For Missing Couple – Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas – May Be In Vancouver"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.