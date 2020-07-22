RCMP Searching For Missing Couple – Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas – May Be In Vancouver

Mission/Vancouver – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing Mission residents.
Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas were last seen near 16th Avenue and Laurel Street in Vancouver, BC. The police believe they are travelling together in a 2003, 2 door, grey Honda Civic.
Cody Vieira is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 30 years old
- 5 ft 9 in (175cm)
- 146lbs (66kg)
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Sahara Thomas is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 26 years old
- 5ft 4in (163cm)
- 135lbs (61kg)
- Brown hair
- Grey Eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Vieira or Sahara Thomas is urged to contact their local police, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.
