RCMP Searching For Missing Couple – Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas – May Be In Vancouver

Mission/Vancouver – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing Mission residents.

Cody Vieira and Sahara Thomas were last seen near 16th Avenue and Laurel Street in Vancouver, BC. The police believe they are travelling together in a 2003, 2 door, grey Honda Civic.

Cody Vieira is described as:

Caucasian male

30 years old

5 ft 9 in (175cm)

146lbs (66kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Sahara Thomas is described as:

Caucasian female

26 years old

5ft 4in (163cm)

135lbs (61kg)

Brown hair

Grey Eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Vieira or Sahara Thomas is urged to contact their local police, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.