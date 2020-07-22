Fraser Valley Conservancy Concerned About American Bullfrogs – They Are Not Sweet And Innocent

Fraser Valley – Bullfrogs. Awww, they are so sweet and cuddly. As kids, we all tried to catch one. Ryder Lake seemed to have their fair share. No wait… those were toads !

According to the Fraser Valley Conservancy, American Bullfrogs are a growing pain in nature’s derriere.

Bullfrogs are not a native species in the Fraser Valley.

Native creatures evolved here together to create a functional ecosystem. Non-native species brought to this area can wreak havoc on our natural systems if they grow and spread out of control, becoming invasive species. The American Bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus) is an invasive species due to its negative impacts on local wildlife, its capacity to spread, and its ability to easily establish itself in new areas.

Here are the most important things you need to know:

Bullfrog is NOT the same as “large frog”. We have large species of frogs native to the Fraser Valley such as the Western Toad. Learn how to identify frogs here.