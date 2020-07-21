City of Abbotsford Approves Parkview-Tims-Charlotte Bikeway Project

Abbotsford – At Monday’s Abbotsford Council meeting, the city approved the $500K+ Parkview-Tims-Charlotte Bikeway Project.

The Parkview-Tims-Charlotte Bikewayproject extends for 2.8km,from Peardonville Road to the west end of Charlotte Avenue at the Ellwood Softball Park.

The project was identified in the Transportation and Transit Master Plan as a future ‘All Ages and Abilities’ cycling corridor,linking popular destinations on this route. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) has committed $299,685in funding from the BikeBC Program for this project. Contractor services are required to complete the road and bikeway improvements and, once built, it will support the safe and efficient movement of cyclists and further Council’s goal of increasing mode-share targets for sustainable transportation in Abbotsford.