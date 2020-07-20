Shxwhay Longhouse Will Be Site For Addiction Awareness Jam – August 14

Fraser Valley – Qwà:l Shxwlístexw (to speak, to care)



The Williams Family is inviting you to join in this movement and bring awareness to something that all of our communities have in common.

It’s called “Just Sayin”, Friday August 14, 6PM at the Shxwhay Longhouse, 44680 Schweyey Rd, Chilliwack.

From their Facebook page:

We have lost too many loved ones to addiction and suicide and this is an opportunity to combine our prayers to those past and to celebrate those who have found the red road. We are all connected and affected and as we all know, our prayers are stronger together. Friends and families are asked to bring their drums, voices, and the kids can bring their gear for a jam session. This is medicine that a lot of us are in need of. The Shxwhay Longhouse can hold 250 people while still being COVID safe. Social distancing will be practiced. Come one, come all.