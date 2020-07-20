RCMP, Corrections Intercept Drug Smuggling Into Kent Institution

Agassiz/Kent – One person arrested; drugs and property seized when RCMP with Correction Services Canada (CSC) intercepted contraband believed destined for a federal institution.

On July 5, 2020 the Agassiz RCMP received a report from Corrections Service Canada (CSC) of a person’s unusual activity near the Kent Institution in the 4700-block of Cemetery Road.

Agassiz RCMP front line officers supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) quickly cordoned off the area as police combed a field for the person. As police service dog LUCY searched, a 25-year-old man from Surrey was located hiding in the grass and taken into custody.

Police later released the man from custody.

A backpack linked to the suspect containing methamphetamine, cocaine, marihuana, tobacco, SIM cards and items consistent with the smuggling of contraband into the institution was located during a security search of the field by CSC detector dog GUSTAVE the following day.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation are to be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

The Correction Service of Canada is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, says Ish Singh, A/Assistant Warden Management Services CSC. This seizure is a result of the close partnership we have with the Agassiz RCMP and the vigilance of our staff, which allowed us to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into our institution.

