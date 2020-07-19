Folk at Home (Virtual): 33rd Annual Mission Folk Music Festival July 24- 26 (VIDEO)

Mission – COVID changed a few plans for the Mission Folk Fest, but the show will go on!

Join three nights of world-class music, stories, and videos from the comforts of your home, backyard, or campsite.



Performances will take place each evening from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Merch for sale and opportunities to connect on line. See their website for all the details: www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca



The broadcast link will be posted here, on our website, and on their YouTube channel the week of the festival. All virtual programming is free to the community.



This weekend is the first in a series of virtual events to bring you all the elements of the Mission Folk Music Festival, safely and healthily.