Downtown Abbotsford – Yoga In The Park – Wednesday July 22

Abbotsford – Join Downtown Abbotsford on Wednesday, July 22nd at 6:30pm for FREE Yoga in the Park instructed by Jessica Hart



This class is open to all levels – beginner to advanced.



Here’s a little bit from Yoga Instructor, Jessica Hart:



“When I graduated from my training in 2016 I knew I wanted to make yoga a safe and welcoming space for everyone. I began teaching people with developmental disabilities and immediately saw how this practice benefited them. I now teach beginner yoga, flow classes, and kids yoga.“



@sunstoneyogaa (https://www.instagram.com/sunstoneyogaa/)



This won’t be the only session we host so if you miss out on this session, there will be more coming!



PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED