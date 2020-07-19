Downtown Abbotsford – Yoga In The Park – Wednesday July 22

Posted By: Don Lehn July 19, 2020

Abbotsford – Join Downtown Abbotsford on Wednesday, July 22nd at 6:30pm for FREE Yoga in the Park instructed by Jessica Hart

This class is open to all levels – beginner to advanced.

Here’s a little bit from Yoga Instructor, Jessica Hart:

“When I graduated from my training in 2016 I knew I wanted to make yoga a safe and welcoming space for everyone. I began teaching people with developmental disabilities and immediately saw how this practice benefited them. I now teach beginner yoga, flow classes, and kids yoga.“

This won’t be the only session we host so if you miss out on this session, there will be more coming!

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

