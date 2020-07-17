CHWK RCMP Nab 58 Year Old Alleged Drug Dealer In Downtown Bust

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP credit a front line officer’s immediate response for the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

On Wednesday morning (July 15, 2020), RCMP officers noted a man conducting hand-to-hand illegal drug sales in the 46000-block of Yale Road. A Chilliwack Community Response Team (CRT) officer quickly arrested a 58-year-old man from Chilliwack.

Police seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, cash, and evidence consistent with the sale of illegal drugs during the arrest.

Police later released the man from custody.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges.

