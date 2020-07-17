chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 16, “COVIDeo Catastrophe”with “RCP” Rachel Caroline Plaza, Jordain Culpepper, Nancy Guitar and Mary Erickson (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 16, “COVIDeo Catastrophe”with “RCP” Rachel Caroline Plaza, Jordain Culpepper, Nancy Guitar and Mary Erickson.

-“EXPLOSIVE! This one sizzles!…until it flames out”– Glib and Snootie, The Morning Show, 88.4 The Walk

-“Rachel Caroline Plaza in full self-immolation!” – Keisha & Lenny, The Early Club, 98.6 Moon FM

-“A roller coaster ride, until the wheels come off the track!” – Pessifer Peinderson, Entertainment Columnist, Promontory Progressive

-“Breath-taking, RIGHT TO THE LAST SCENE”- Berris, CT’s Opposite News Update

After an ever-so-promising start last week, “RCP” Rachel Caroline Plaza wreaks havoc on the Chilliwack Tonight! set setting “COVIDeo Corner” ablaze with a flamethrower, in Episode 16.

The Caleb Dankworth’s maniacal attempt at the takeover of the chillTV Studio complex is in full motion.

Meanwhile, Nancy Guitar and Mary Erickson are hot on the trail of the Promontory Prangler in our newest segment, the “Mancy Detective & Advice Agency”.

At least there’s time to catch your breath during a particularly humorous though mildly shocking ‘Wack Word and of course musical guest, the incomparable Jordain Culpepper!

All this week on Chilliwack Tonight!

