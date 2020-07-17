Fraser Valle6y – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 16, 2020 – Comet Neo Wise, Flight Fest, Youth Accident at Bridal Falls (VIDEO).

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

● The Comet Neo Wise takes our minds off the COVID-19 Pandemic.

● The food truck industry gets creative with COVID.

● A young boy takes a nasty fall at Bridal Falls.

AND

● When Ringette meets Golf!

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™