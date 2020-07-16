Chilliwack FC Return to Train Phase 2 Camp Registration Now Available

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC’s Return to Train – Phase 2 Camp will continue to build each player’s competence and comfort level on the ball, adding a level of non-contact competition we have not yet been able to implement. Players will be split into small groups of 4-6 players and we will begin to bring back the competitive side of the game. Players will engage in 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 mini games. This will allow us to work on their ability OFF the ball as well as ON it.

Return to Train – Phase 2 Camp is open to U5-U18 age groups. We’re also offering an introductory level U4 Kick Start camp.

Practice frequency will be once per week for U4-U9 players and ramped up to two times per week for U10 players and older.

U4 Kick Start, U5/6 and U7 sessions will be 45 minutes each; U8-U18 will train for 60 minutes each session.

As with our Phase One camp, age groups may be blended.

All sessions will be conducted by qualified CFC staff.

The Return to Train – Phase 2 Camp will run Tuesday, August 4 – Monday, August 31, 2020.

Registration closes Monday, July 27. Those who register after this date will be added to a waitlist until a space becomes available.