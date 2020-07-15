Investigation In Abbotsford Police Conduct – Suspect Injured During Arrest

Surrey/Abbotsford – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an incident in Abbotsford.

On June 28, 2020, the Abbotsford Police Department notified the IIO of an incident that had occurred earlier that evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., where officers responded to a report of a man believed to have a firearm at a residence in the 2000-block of West Railway Street. Upon arrival, officers contained the area and engaged with the man. During the interaction, a less lethal firearm and police service dog were deployed, and the man was taken into custody.

The man was conveyed to a local hospital where it was determined that he had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.