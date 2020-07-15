City of Chilliwack presents a Cheque for $16,500 from the CMA Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, Mayor Ken Popove and Councillor Harv Westeringh presented a cheque for $16,500 from the CMA Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund to Dr. Rob Lees and Dan Bibby of the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre (CYHC).

Council selected CYHC to direct these funds to in order to help increase access for youth looking for free counselling and supports in-person and virtually.

Visit https://chilliwackyhc.com/ to learn more about the services they offer.