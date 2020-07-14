RCMP Community Policing Front Desk Service Resumes After COVID Shutdown

Fraser Valley – After suspending services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the RCMP across the Upper Fraser Valley are resuming front-counter service.

As osf Tuesday July 14,Community Policing Offices (CPO) in Chilliwack are open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Agassiz, and Hope are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Citizens’ are encouraged to call ahead to ensure the availability of applicable services before attending your local CPO and to report select, non-emergency crimes online by visiting our website at https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-rc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en.

Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency 604-792-4611;

Agassiz RCMP non-emergency 604-796-2211;

Hope / Boston Bar RCMP non-emergency 604-869-7750.

COVID-19 protocols including social distancing remain in effect. If you are in quarantine, exposed to or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 please do not come to the UFVRD CPOs for any police services.

The priority of the UFVRD RCMP is community safety and service. We thank and appreciate the continued support and understanding received from every community served in the Upper Fraser Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.