City of Chilliwack Launches Community Engagement Readiness Survey On City Projects

Chilliwack – Are you ready to talk about something other than COVID-19? Community feedback drives many municipal projects. Chilliwack residents are invited to take a short survey to share their readiness to engage on City projects that are not related to COVID-19, and, if so, how they would like to provide that feedback.

As BC municipalities continue to adapt to the ‘new normal’, the City of Chilliwack is asking the community to determine if the time is right to return to public consultation about items unrelated to COVID-19. During the pandemic, typical public meetings will not be held. If residents do express an interest in public consultation, they will also be asked to share their preferred engagement methods and comfort levels with online platforms to help guide the City’s plans.

“It’s important for us to know if our community is ready to move forward with meaningful public consultation,” said Mayor Popove. “For a while it felt like we were all just waiting for the next COVID-19 update, but in the background, our staff continued to develop projects that will enhance our community.”

The Community Engagement Readiness Survey is available at chilliwack.com/engage from July 13-24. For residents who prefer to complete the survey on paper, a paper copy of the survey will be printed in the July 16 edition of The Progress. Hard copies of the survey can also be picked up from the General Inquiries window at City Hall or downloaded and printed from chilliwack.com/engage. Please submit completed paper surveys to the City Hall drop box (8550 Young Road) by Friday, July 24.