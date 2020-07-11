Update On Abbotsford Soccer Association -Spring Season Running- Prepping For Fall (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Lisa Field with the Abbotsford Soccer Association, updated FVN on the ASA season.

Just thought I’d give you an update with the Abbotsford Soccer Association. Our spring soccer program is in full swing and going great!! It’s so great to see the kids out in the fresh air enjoying the sport they love and getting to interact socially in a safe environment. We also have our Fall season coming up and I’m hoping to get good numbers registered for that as well.