Comet NEOWISE seen from Earth and Space – You can see it too! (VIDEO)

Space/Earth – Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was captured by astrophotographer Chris Schur on July 5 on Earth and by cosmonaut Ivan Vagner from the International Space Station.

Also, see sky charts showing the locations of the comet for the month of July, so you can see it too in the right conditions! — Comet NEOWISE could give skywatchers a dazzling show this month.

Here’s what to know: https://www.space.com/comet-neowise-j…

Credit: Space.com / imagery courtesy: Chris Schur/Chris Schur Astrophotography / Ivan Vagner/Roscosmos/NASA / produced and edited by Steve Spaleta (http://www.twitter.com/stevespaleta)

Across the line in Whatcom County – Randy Small – Whatcom County Weather