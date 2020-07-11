Comet NEOWISE seen from Earth and Space – You can see it too! (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 11, 2020

Space/Earth – Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was captured by astrophotographer Chris Schur on July 5 on Earth and by cosmonaut Ivan Vagner from the International Space Station.

Also, see sky charts showing the locations of the comet for the month of July, so you can see it too in the right conditions! — Comet NEOWISE could give skywatchers a dazzling show this month.

Here’s what to know: https://www.space.com/comet-neowise-j…

Credit: Space.com / imagery courtesy: Chris Schur/Chris Schur Astrophotography / Ivan Vagner/Roscosmos/NASA / produced and edited by Steve Spaleta (http://www.twitter.com/stevespaleta)

Across the line in Whatcom County – Randy Small – Whatcom County Weather

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Comet NEOWISE seen from Earth and Space – You can see it too! (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.