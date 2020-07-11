Chilliwack – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 7, “Dr. Bernie Schopf; Angela Painter – Operation Little Black Dress”
LUCKY WEEK 7!
Join Trish & Jenny with 2 interviews!
First, with Dr. Bernie Schopf, owner of the Abbotsford Float House!
Second, with Angela Painter, Founder of “Operational Little Black Dress”!
And don’t miss this week’s Treasure Trails, Wine & What?!
All on Chill N Chat!
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!
Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 7, “Dr. Bernie Schopf; Angela Painter – Operation Little Black Dress” (VIDEO)"