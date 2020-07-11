chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 15, “All that prangles is not pringles!”Rachel Caroline Plaza, Nancy Guitar (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 15 sees Rachel Caroline Plaza leave the confines of COVIDeo Corner to guest host in an episode chockerblock full of comedy and music, including a return to quarantine for Nancy Guitar (who surprises with a new job announcement), a hilarious ‘Wack Word, In the Beforetimes, CT’s Opposite News and a surprise attack by the #PromontoryPrangler!

PLUS! A doppelganger Caleb Dankworth confuses the yet to be launched rival series, “Chilliwack Twilight!”

Musical guest this week is Nelly P!

NOTE for our viewers. CCTV has shown that an instance of sabotage occured during the taping of the show this week, right on the set. chillTV is investigating and has filed a report with the Chilliwack City Police Department.

