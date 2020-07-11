Abbotsford Homicide on Lucern Crescent

Abbotsford – Friday night (@ 7:49PM) Abbotsford Police responded to the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent for a shooting. Investigators have identified a man in his 40’s who died on scene.

Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives remain on scene investigating and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). All further media inquiries and updates will be provided by IHIT