Abbotsford – MARK YOUR CALENDARS for August 8. While the Abbotsford International Airshow may not be able to bring the aerial action to the skies over YXX this August, they’re bringing it right into your home with the #Virtual #AbbyAirshow on their YouTube & Facebook pages



SATURDAY, AUGUST 8th @ 1PM.



🎬TRAILER COMING SOON!!

YouTube Channel is here.