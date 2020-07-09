Dr. Bonnie Henry wins 2020 President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management, presented by the Canadian Public Relations Society (VIDEO)

Toronto/Victoria (CNW) – At Thursday’s opening ceremonies of the 2020 Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) national online conference, Transformation 2.0, CPRS President Victor Vrsnik MCM, APR, FCPRS virtually presented B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry MD MPH FRCPC with the 2020 CPRS President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management.

“Dr. Henry, you have stood out as one of the most talented and effective communicators throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to keep us safe with a consistent message and voice that instills public confidence and calm,” said Vrsnik. “In the midst of the largest crisis of our generation, you have exemplified how important it is for leaders to be effective communicators, to be transparent with the latest information, and to motivate a change in behaviour in our day-to-day lives to protect the health and safety of British Columbians.”

B.C.’s top public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry has been leading the province’s COVID-19 response. Through daily public briefings and countless interviews, she continues to keep the public up-to-date, while encouraging them to make smart choices about their health. Her leadership, straightforward advice, and “Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe” message has made her one of the most effective public health communicators of this challenging time.

“Thank you to the Canadian Public Relations Society for this honour. I gratefully accept this award,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Since COVID-19 first appeared in our province, our objective has been to clearly communicate the risks associated with the virus, the impacts on our communities, and the measures each of us can take to keep our province safe and protect those we care about most. As we look ahead, knowing that the pandemic is far from over, this will continue to be a priority.”

Each year, the CPRS National President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management is presented to a Canadian who is not a professional communicator, but to a person who consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership in communications and excellence in communications management. Dr. Bonnie Henry becomes the eleventh recipient of the Award, previously presented to astronaut Chris Hadfield, Olympian Clara Hughes, Dr. Joanne Liu, Doctors Without Borders, and Rick Hansen, Rick Hansen Foundation, among others.

This year’s CPRS President’s Award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management was made possible in part thanks to the sponsorship of 7-Eleven Canada.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS’ mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.