Chilliwack Ringette Association‎/ Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament – August 17

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Ringette Association has teamed up with the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame Society to bring you our inaugural 2020 Fundrasing Golf Tournament.

This will be at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Monday August 17. Hosted by Chilliwack Ringette Association and Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame.



The tournament aims to get people active while enjoying a game of golf in small, socially distanced groups locally here in Chilliwack.



Funds raised will be split between the Chilliwack Ringette Association and the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame — two non-profit, volunteer-run organizations.



