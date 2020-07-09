Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction – CANCELLED

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 9, 2020

Chilliwack – IT’S HERE!.. and social distancing rules would have applied. Now, IT’S CANCELLED. The Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction was scheduled for Saturday July 18.

Due to concerns about distancing and low registration numbers, Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association have reluctantly decided to cancel their July 18th auction. Please stay tuned for future updates!

Image may contain: text
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Summer Bike Auction – CANCELLED"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.