RCMP Ryder Lake Lockdown Ends Peacefully – Possible Vancouver Connection

Chilliwack – 6:30PM Wednesday Update – The lockdown in Ryder Lake is over. FVN is waiting for more info from RCMP. There are unconfirmed reports that Vancouver Police were looking for two suspects in a white van that were connected to a crime in Vancity. Those reports were also posted to the Facebook page “Ryder Lake Friends”.

The situation in Ryder Lake has ended. Blocked off areas have been reopened. Thank you for your cooperation. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) July 9, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 3:30PM Wednesday – Police are in Ryder Lake and ask the public to avoid Chilliwack Bench Forest Service Road, Chilliwack Army Forest Service Road and Bench Road until further notice. (Access from Chilliwack River Valley) You are asked to stay inside and lock the doors.